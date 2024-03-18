Ezra | il trailer del nuovo film con De Niro e Bobby Cannavale

Ezra trailer

Ezra: il trailer del nuovo film con De Niro e Bobby Cannavale (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Bobby Cannavale , Robert De Niro e Rose Byrne sono parte del cast stellare di Ezra, film per famiglie che racconta la storia di un padre ed un figlio neuro divergente. Il film sarà diretto da Tony Goldwin. La data di uscita è fissata per il 31 maggio negli Stati Uniti, ancora senza distribuzione in Italia. Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson e Goldwyn completano il cast. Il film, presentato in anteprima al Toronto International film Festival lo scorso anno, segue Max (Cannavale), che vive con suo padre (De Niro) mentre lotta per diventare co-genitore di Ezra con la sua ex moglie (Byrne). Quando sono costretti ad affrontare decisioni difficili sul futuro del figlio, Max ed ...
