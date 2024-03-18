EA Sports FC 24 SBC Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Juan Cuadrado Ultimate Birthday Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Juan Cuadrado ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Ultimate Birthday per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 30 Marzo. Potrete riscattare la Carta del difensore colombiano che milita nell’Inter completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Unisciti ai festeggiamenti con Ultimate Birthday, un festival del divertimento durante il quale saranno disponibili oggetti giocatore con aggiornamenti a 5 stelle alle mosse abilità e al piede debole! I doppi aggiornamenti Ultimate Birthday sono tornati e contengono per la prima volta versioni ...
