Daily Crown: Kate avvistata con William a fare la spesa a Windsor (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Londra, 18 mar. (Adnkronos) - "Felice, sana e rilassata": è parsa in buona salute, Catherine Middleton, a un testimone che l'ha notata nel fine settimana insieme al marito e che, parlando con il Sun, si è detto "sbalordito nel vederla, dopo tutte le voci che circolavano", fare la spesa al Windsor Farm Shop. "Kate era fuori a fare shopping con William e sembrava felice e stava bene - ha aggiunto - I bambini non erano con loro, ma è un buon segno che fosse abbastanza in salute da poter fare un salto a fare la spesa". I principi di Galles sono stati visti in uno dei loro negozi d'alimentari preferiti, a circa un miglio dall'Adelaide Cottage, il Windsor Farm Shop. Sebbene non sia stata scattata alcuna foto della coppia, ...
