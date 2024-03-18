Collision 16 03 2024 Mistero risolto

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di. Una puntata che potrebbe offrire molto e soprattutto potrebbe continuare diverse delle storie in corso che ci porteranno a Dynasty. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. Bryan Danielson vs Katsuyori Shibata (4,5 / 5) Will Ospreay chiama Danielson risponde, se Will dal suo arrivo ci ha regalato ottimi match, il suo prossimo avversario non si smentisce e mette in scena questo piccolo capolavoro contro Shibata, ottimo avversario. Dopo una lunga ed estenuante battaglia a vincere è Danielson. Vincitore: Bryan Danielson TBS Championship: Trish Adora vs Julia Hart (3 / 5) Match titolato con Adora che risponde presente alla sfida della campionessa. Julia che però non lascia molto spazio di manovra alla sua avversaria e anzi ...

