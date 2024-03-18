Cambrex Nears Completion of 5-year | $100-Million-Dollar Investment Plan | One Year Ahead of Schedule

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it is nearing theof a 5-strategy, oneof. The project, which adds more than 150,000-square-feet of capacity and capability expansions across 70% of its North American and European drug development and manufacturing network, will be completed by the end of 2024. Thes span all scales of clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing and include advanced technologies to solve for challenges related to complex molecules. "When we ...