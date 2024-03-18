Bloomberg | Apple e Google trattano per portare l’intelligenza artificiale Gemini sui prossimi modelli di iPhone

Bloomberg Apple

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano
Bloomberg: Apple e Google trattano per portare l’intelligenza artificiale Gemini sui prossimi modelli di iPhone (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Apple avrebbe avviato un accordo con Google per integrare il motore di intelligenza artificiale Gemini di Google sugli iPhone di prossima generazione. È quanto svelato da Bloomberg, sulla base delle indiscrezioni riferite da fonti rimaste anonime, ma ritenute affidabili e a conoscenza dei fatti. Un eventuale stretta di mano tra i due big, inevitabilmente, definirebbe nuovi equilibri nell’ambito dell’intelligenza artificiale. Stando a quanto riferito, le due società sarebbero in trattative attive per consentire ad Apple di concedere in licenza Gemini, il set di modelli di intelligenza artificiale generativa di Google, che va dai chatbot agli assistenti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
  • Bloomberg Apple

    Dai computer e dai tablet alle auto il passo non è breve. Secondo quanto riportato dall’agenzia Bloomberg, il colosso dell’informatica Apple ha nuovamente rinviato il debutto della propria auto ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

Apple Considers Google Partnership for AI Features in iPhone - Apple, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in the world, is exploring a partnership with Google to leverage its newly introduced artificial intelligence (AI) model “Gemini” for upcoming ...coinspeaker

Some iPhone AI features might be powered by Google Gemini or ChatGPT - Apple might partner with Google to use Gemini for iOS 18 cloud-based iPhone AI features like text- and image-generation.bgr

Apple Watch 10 likely to get blood pressure monitoring feature - "All signs point to the new Apple Watch gaining a blood-pressure checker this fall. But it doesn't appear that the capability will be coming to current models,” Gurman said in the Bloomberg blog. The ...indiatoday.in

Video di Tendenza
Video Bloomberg Apple
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.