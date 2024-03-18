Black Crowes | Happiness Bastards | segnali di vita dal rock

(Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Non era scontato che il ritorno dei fratelli Robinson dopo 15 anni di silenzio discografico fosse all'altezza di quello che avevano prodotto negli anni Novanta e nei primi Duemila. In realtà i brani disono tra i migliori della lunga storia dei, una splendida e riuscita contaminazione traand roll, funky, blues e soul. Un disco sanguigno, in totale controtendenza con il suono che impazza nelle piattaforme streaming. Musica "vera" suonata da musicisti veri. "Un disco di sfida in un mondo dettato dal conformismo" ha dichiarato Chris Robinson a Billboard mettendo a fuoco il senso di incidere un album così in questo tempo di musica piatta e uguale e se stessa. Funziona tutto in questo disco a cominciare dalla vibrazioni potenti dell'iniziale Bedside manners. C'è ...

