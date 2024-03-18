Be child, be happy!, al via il Concorso di fumetto e grafica IMAGO 2024 (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024)
Caserta. L’Associazione Culturale IMAGO, da un’idea dello scrittore Maurizio Ponticello, in collaborazione con il COMICON International Pop Culture Festival, promuove la XXV Edizione del Concorso gratuito a premi sulle tecniche e sulle metodologie della progettazione di disegni, grafica e fumetti.
Il Concorso, con il sostegno di Caffè Borbone e in collaborazione con la Scuola Italiana di Comix, Centro Studi ILAS, Gino Ramaglia, Tunué, Accademia Drosselmeier, Inkomics Café, Matrici Associazione culturale ed il GameCon Salone Internazionale del Gioco e del Videogioco, è stato bandito allo scopo di incentivare la ricerca e la sperimentazione nel disegno, nel fumetto e nella grafica, al fine di favorire forme di linguaggio espressivo moderne e creative.
Il contest di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su casertanotizie
Miami Open 2024: Where is Defending Champion Petra Kvitová - As the stage is being set for the crucial competition, it seems like the fans will have to be short of the women’s singles defending champion Petra Kvitová. The Miami Open draws were recently released ...msn
Banbury man, inspired by his baby daughter, has locks shorn for The Little Princess Trust - A Banbury man who has been inspired by the arrival of his baby daughter, has had his hair cut off to raise money for The Little Princess Trust ...banburyguardian.co.uk
Tourist, toddler stranded at airport for 5 days - A CHINESE tourist and his two-year-old daughter were stranded for five days at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport after the child’s mother was denied entry by Customs and Border ...mvariety