AGON PRO AG456UCZD: massima competitività con 240 Hz e curvatura 800R (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) AGON di AOC, uno dei marchi di punta nel settore dei monitor gaming e degli accessori IT, presenta un nuovo modello OLED di fascia alta nella serie AGON PRO. Il monitor gaming AGON PRO AG456UCZD da 44,5? (113 cm) è progettato per offrire un’esperienza di gioco coinvolgente e senza interruzioni Dotato di una curvatura di 800R, questo display OLED assicura un’esperienza visiva coinvolgente che pone i giocatori al centro dei loro giochi. Grazie alla risoluzione ultrawide WQHD (21:9), il monitor offre immagini nitide e panoramiche, supportate da una frequenza di aggiornamento di 240 Hz e tempi di risposta incredibilmente rapidi, fino a 0,03 ms GtG, per soddisfare le esigenze anche dei giochi più competitivi. Esperienza Gaming immersiva con l’AGON PRO ...
