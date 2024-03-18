A Complete Unknown | Timothée Chalamet è Bob Dylan nelle primissime immagini dal set!

A Complete Unknown: Timothée Chalamet è Bob Dylan nelle primissime immagini dal set! (Di lunedì 18 marzo 2024) Le riprese di A Complete Unknown, biopic diretto da James Mangold, sono ufficialmente iniziate a New York. Questo ci permette di sbirciare per la prima volta il look di Timothèe Chalamet nei panni di un giovane Bob Dylan.
