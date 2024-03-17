WWE | Trish Stratus e Lita sfidano le Kabuki Warriors per i titoli di coppia

WWE: Trish Stratus e Lita sfidano le Kabuki Warriors per i titoli di coppia (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Quasi un anno fa, a WrestleMania 39, il Team Bestie, composto da Trish Stratus e Lita, ha fatto un ritorno trionfale in WWE. Hanno unito le forze con Becky Lynch per affrontare Bayley, Dakota Kai e IYO SKY, le Damage CTRL, in un tag match a sei donne. Mentre questa è stata l’ultima apparizione di Lita sul ring, Trish ha continuato il suo stint in WWE ingaggiando un’avvincente faida con Becky Lynch durata quasi cinque mesi, culminata poi a Payback. Pare che le due migliori amiche non abbiano chiuso i conti con la WWE. Sfida lanciata Durante una sessione di domande e risposte a For The Love of Wrestling, sia Trish che Lita sono state interrogate sulla possibilità di tornare in WWE come team per un ultima sfida titolata, e le due sono abbastanza convinte di ...
