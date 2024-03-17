WWE | Trish Stratus e Lita sfidano le Kabuki Warriors per i titoli di coppia

(Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Quasi un anno fa, a WrestleMania 39, il Team Bestie, composto da, ha fatto un ritorno trionfale in WWE. Hanno unito le forze con Becky Lynch per affrontare Bayley, Dakota Kai e IYO SKY, le Damage CTRL, in un tag match a sei donne. Mentre questa è stata l’ultima apparizione disul ring,ha continuato il suo stint in WWE ingaggiando un’avvincente faida con Becky Lynch durata quasi cinque mesi, culminata poi a Payback. Pare che le due migliori amiche non abbiano chiuso i conti con la WWE. Sfida lanciata Durante una sessione di domande e risposte a For The Love of Wrestling, siachesono state interrogate sulla possibilità di tornare in WWE come team per un ultima sfida titolata, e le due sono abbastanza convinte di ...

Trish Stratus, Dark Side of the Ring Nominated for Canadian Screen Awards - The upcoming Canadian Screen Awards will have a pro-wrestling flair thanks to the nominations of Trish Stratus and VICE series Dark Side of the Ring. The 12th Canadian Screen Awards will take place ...msn

Marc Mero Recalls Getting First-Ever Guaranteed WWE Contract In 1996, More News - During a recent interview with “Wrestling Shoot Interviews,” Marc Mero commented on signing WWE’s first-ever guaranteed contract in 1996. According to Mero, he told Vince McMahon that he wanted to ...ewrestlingnews

Forgotten ex-WWE talent returns to AEW Collision - A forgotten female star who once wrestled in WWE years ago and currently performs on Ring of Honor and AEW made her return for a title match on this week's episode of Collision. The forgotten ex-WWE ...msn