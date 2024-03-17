WWE | Il triple threat per lo U S Championship si terrà nella Night 2 di WrestleMania 40

Nella giornata di ieri è stata annunciata la prossima presenza di Shayna Baszler a Bloodsport X per il prossimo 4 aprile. L’evento è prodotto dalla GCW, una federazione indipendente, perciò i ... (zonawrestling)
Nella giornata di ieri si è diffusa l’indiscrezione secondo cui alcuni addetti WWE sarebbero dell’idea che Triple H abbia sottovalutato il potenziale di Will Ospreay e, di conseguenza, che ... (zonawrestling)
Sebbene le performance sul ring di Will Ospreay non siano un mistero, in molti sono rimasti piacevolmente sorpresi di vedere la sua personalità anche col microfono, come si è visto a Dynamite: ... (zonawrestling)
The Popularity of Hollywood Rock Shows Potential For a More Mature WWE - The Rock's recent appearances demonstrate the impact that star power and creative risk-taking can have on the wrestling world.xfire
The Rock Vows To Speak From The Heart, Logan Paul Upset About WrestleMania 40 Booking - Ahead of WrestleMania 40, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he will continue to speak from the heart on WWE television.ewrestlingnews
Ja Morant responds to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's smack talk at WWE in Memphis - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed no love to the Memphis Grizzlies as he called out their star player, Ja Morant, by branding him an embarrassment as he used his name to trash talk ...marca