WWE: Il triple threat per lo U.S. Championship si terrà nella Night 2 di WrestleMania 40 (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Nell’ultima puntata di SmackDown sono stato reso ufficiali ben 3 nuovi match per WrestleMania 40(o XL), la sfida tra fratelli fra Jimmy e Jey Uso, il match fra LA KNight ed AJ Styles ma soprattutto il triple threat match valido per lo U.S. Championship fra Kevin Owens, Randy Orton e Logan Paul. Sarà Night 2! Per The Maverick si prospetta quindi una difesa titolata parecchio difficile ma d’altra parte anche un match che promette veramente spettacolo. Ma sappiamo, sempre grazie allo stesso Logan, quando lo vedremo e l’influencer attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ci ha rivelato che il match si terrà il 7 aprile quindi nella Night 2 dello Showcase Of The Immortals. Visualizza questo post su Instagram ...
