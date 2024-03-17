WWE | Il triple threat per lo U S Championship si terrà nella Night 2 di WrestleMania 40

(Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Nell’ultima puntata di SmackDown sono stato reso ufficiali ben 3 nuovi match per40(o XL), la sfida tra fratelli fra Jimmy e Jey Uso, il match fra LA Ked AJ Styles ma soprattutto ilmatch valido per lo U.S.fra Kevin Owens, Randy Orton e Logan Paul. Sarà2! Per The Maverick si prospetta quindi una difesa titolata parecchio difficile ma d’altra parte anche un match che promette veramente spettacolo. Ma sappiamo, sempre grazie allo stesso Logan, quando lo vedremo e l’influencer attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ci ha rivelato che il match siil 7 aprile quindi2 dello Showcase Of The Immortals. Visualizza questo post su Instagram ...

