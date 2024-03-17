VIDEO | Cody Rhodes regala un momento indimenticabile a un piccolo fan vestito come lui

VIDEO: Cody Rhodes regala un momento indimenticabile a un piccolo fan vestito come lui (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Cody Rhodes colpisce innegabilmente nel profondo i fan, creando legami come pochi altri in WWE sono in grado di fare. The American Nightmare dedica del tempo a salutare, firmare autografi e scattare foto con i sostenitori. Il suo modo di porsi lascia un’impressione duratura sui sostenitori, sottolineando l’importanza di rendere significativa ogni interazione e di garantire che i supporter si sentano veramente valorizzati e amati. momento indimenticabile In un simpatico momento catturato in un VIDEO virale, Cody ha condiviso un momento speciale con un giovane fan vestito come lui. Unendosi al suo caratteristico gesto “Woah!” con il piccolo, ha lasciato senza dubbio ...
