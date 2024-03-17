Timothee Chalamet è Bob Dylan nelle foto dal set del film a New York

Timothee Chalamet è Bob Dylan nelle foto dal set del film a New York (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Sono state divulgate le prime foto dal set di A Complete Unknown, il film con Timotheé Chalamet dedicato alla figura di Bob Dylan; gli scatti, ottenuti in esclusiva da People, mostrano il giovane cantautore a spasso per le strade di New York; l’iconografia è quella resa famosa da decine di fotografie e copertine di album; il film, diretto da James Mangold, avrà al centro l’iconica transizione di Dylan da eroe della canzone folk a cantautore rock affermato, anche se al momento non è ancora trapelata alcuna notizia ufficiale su un’eventuale sinossi. Timothee Chalamet è Bob Dylan DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK/SPLASH / SPLASHNEWS.COMTimothee Chalamet è Bob Dylan ...
