Swiss roll alle fragole: delizia di primavera (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024)
Ora che la primavera è alle porte, i dolci allefragole sono all’ordine del giorno, come questo rotolo, semplicissimo e goloso.
Si prepara in un lampo e al di là della sua presentazione ricercata, è davvero alla portata di tutte, anche delle più inesperte. Si tratta, in fatti, di realizzare una pasta biscotto elastica e soffice, farcirla con una crema deliziosa e arrotolarla su se stessa. Ogni fetta che taglieremo sarà una girandola di piacere che convincerà grandi e piccini al primo morso.
Freschissimo, invitante e allegro, potrebbe farci fare un figurone anche sulla tavola imbandita per Pasqua, magari accanto o al posto della solita colomba, per chiudere in maniera originale le festività.
E adesso, mettiamoci al lavoro e cuciniamo insieme! Si comincia!
: ingredienti e preparazione
Per questa ...Leggi tutta la notizia su pianetadonne.blog
