Shakira su Gerard Piqué: “Ho sacrificato la mia carriera per la nostra storia” (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024)
Nuove dichiarazioni scottanti da parte di Shakira sulla sua relazione con <>l’ex GerardPiqué: la cantante colombiana avrebbe dichiarato di aver sacrificato la sua carriera per la loro storia, durata 11 anni, dal 2011 al 2022. La cantante 47enne e la star del calcio 37enne si sono frequentati dal 2011 al 2022 e hanno avuto tre figli Milan, 11 anni, e Sasha, 9. In una recente intervista, ha raccontato di aver rinunciato a delle opportunità professionali mentre Piqué giocava per l’FC Barcelona. “Per molto tempo ho messo da parte la mia carriera per stare accanto a Gerard, in modo che potesse giocare a calcio“, ha dichiarato Shakira al Sunday Times.
Visualizza questo post su
