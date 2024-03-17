Save the Green Planet! | Jesse Plemons in trattative per il prossimo film di Yorgos Lanthimos

Negli ultimi due mesi, secondo Save The Children, più di 61.000 bambini sono fuggiti da una nuova ondata di violenze nelle province dell’area di Cabo Delgado, in Mozambico. La casa automobilistica ... (api.follow)
Il progetto “Amici di strada, Compagni di vita”, dedicato agli animali delle persone senza dimora e delle famiglie indigenti, avrà il primo presidio fisso in città in quel di via Mosso 3, lo ... (ilgiorno)
Paura, ansia, carenza di cibo, iper-vigilanza e problemi di sonno, un’alternanza nello stile di attaccamento ai genitori, regressione e aggressività. È questo il vivere quotidiano dei bambini di ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
City rallies for late lead, then settles for tie in LA - With the tie, its third of the season, STL City's record sits at 1-0-3 in the MLS Western Conference with six points.theintelligencer
Memphis area high school spring sports top performers for Week 2 of the 2024 season - Get all the news you need in your inbox each morning. BRIARCREST 12, WARREN CENTRAL 8 Saints: Caleb Lassiter was the winning pitcher; Luke McGee went 4-for-4 with two RBIs; ...msn
The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy comes up huge for Bolts in win over Florida - From there, it was Big Cat time. When Stamkos put Tampa Bay up 4-0, shots were 13 apiece. For the remainder of the game, the Panthers outshot the Bolts 37-3, and Vasilevskiy was more than up to the ...nhl