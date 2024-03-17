Save the Green Planet! | Jesse Plemons in trattative per il prossimo film di Yorgos Lanthimos

Save the

Save the Green Planet!: Jesse Plemons in trattative per il prossimo film di Yorgos Lanthimos (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Jesse Plemons sarebbe in trattative per unirsi al prossimo remake in lingua inglese del classico coreano, Save the Green Planet!, che sarà diretto da Yorgos Lanthimos e avrà come protagonista Emma Stone. Secondo quanto riportato dalla newsletter del giornalista Jeff Sneider, il regista candidato all'Oscar Yorgos Lanthimos potrebbe aggiungere Jesse Plemons a un cast che già comprende Emma Stone per il suo remake della satira sci-fi coreana del 2003, Save the Green Planet!. Si tratta dell'ennesima collaborazione tra Stone e Lanthimos che dopo Povere Creature! hanno collaborato nuovamente in Kinds of ...
