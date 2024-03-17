Saltburn | i Funko Pop di Elordi e Keoghan sono in vendita e sono sexy!

Saltburn Funko

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Saltburn, i Funko Pop di Elordi e Keoghan sono in vendita e sono sexy! (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Funko Pop ha sentito il richiamo delle sirene dell’esercito di Saltburn e ha deciso di dedicare due action figure ai personaggi interpretati da Jacob Elordi e Barry Keoghan nel film di Emerald Fennell, entrambi vestiti con gli abiti indossati per la festa di compleanno a tema Sogno di una notte di mezza estate di Oliver. I Funko Pop dei protagonisti di SaltburnCome riportato da Slash Film, la versione Funko Pop di Felix Catton è alta circa 10 centimetri, indossa una canottiera bianca con ali d’angelo dorate e tiene in mano una bottiglia di birra. Oliver invece indossa il suo abito ricamato a petto aperto e le corna, e di conseguenza la sua figura poco più alta di quella di Felix. Entrambe le action figure sono vendute a 16 euro l’una. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • Saltburn Funko

    Tra i prossimi arrivi dei Funko Pop! ci saranno anche quelli ispirati a Oliver e Felix, interpretati da Barry Keoghan e Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. Saltburn è stato uno dei film più discussi degli ... (movieplayer)

New Release: Funko POP Figures from “Saltburn” Minus the Controversial Imagery - Fans eagerly anticipating the release of the “SaltburnFunko POP figures may be intrigued to find that some of the film’s more risqué scenes will not be represented. While Oliver will not come with a ...msn

Cool Stuff: Saltburn Funko POPs Are Coming, But No Grave Banging Or Bath Slurping - If you're a fan of Funko POPs and Emerald Fennell's purposefully provocative 2023 film Saltburn, this is the post for you.msn

Here's Where to Get The Funko Pop Drops For March 11th - 15th 2024 - Despite pulling back on their offerings in recent months, Funko is still releasing tons of product on a weekly basis. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks.comicbook

Video di Tendenza
Video Saltburn Funko
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.