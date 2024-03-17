Lo sleep tourism è la prova che il nostro stile di vita va rivisto

(Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Non mi sorprende molto che una ricerca condotta da Skyscanner sui trend del 2024 nel mondo dei viaggi abbia rivelato che il 37% degli italiani riposa meglio in vacanza; anzi, il dato è quasi più basso delle aspettative e più avanti capiremo perché. Ciò che invece è più sorprendente è il fatto che quasi che un quarto dei viaggiatori italiani (24%) veda nel sonno l’attività centrale delle proprie vacanze future. Andare in viaggio per dormire, insomma, e da qui è un attimo che si approda alle formule marketing, che piacciono tanto se in inglese,cation. Stupisce ancora di più scoprire che il 25% degli intervistati dedicherebbe intere giornate alle dormite, meglio se in un luogo «calmo, lontano e accogliente». Una sorta di ritiro per riposare, per il quale la nota piattaforma per prenotare viaggi ha messo a fuoco anche ...

