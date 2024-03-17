Last Stop Before Chocolate Mountain

(Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) è come raccontato dagli occhi di uno dei suoi personaggi reali. Non è un documentario distaccato scandito dalla voce fuori campo di un narratore distante. Arrivo a conoscenza di questo film documentario attraverso un articolo trovato per caso, mentre cercavo altro, quasi distrattamente, fino a che i miei occhi non incontrano la parola Bombay Beach tra le righe della descrizione. Bombay Beach, una delle mie dolci ossessioni ricorrenti, uno dei miei sogni ad occhi aperti. Il mio luogo – non luogo rifugio, il mio limbo benedetto per la meditazione cibernetica perfino su GTA5, lontano dal Los Santos / Los Angeles, a scorrazzare su di una golf kart con Trevor Philips nelle luci chimiche del tramonto. Questa è la mia fuga, la mia pace e la mia rinascita, quantomeno per adesso, prima di finire lì sul serio. Apro l’articolo con un sospiro, la parte atavica della mia anima, quella ...

Man-made barriers Stop flow of lava engulfing fishing town after Icelandic volcano erupted for fourth time since December - Video showed lava flowing near Grindavik, a fishing town of some 4,000 residents that was evacuated during an eruption in November and again for the Last eruption in February.dailymail.co.uk

Agatha Christie expert tells BBC to Stop messing with beloved writer’s crime plots - Andrew Wilson bLasts recent adaptations of the novelist’s work and says broadcaster should use new stories instead of changing Christie’s ...telegraph.co.uk

Bitterly divided House GOP emerges from retreat in search of ‘normal Congress’ - House Republicans retreated to a swanky resort above a former nuclear bunker cut into the mountains of West Virginia for a recent summit, but even that couldn’t shield them from the ...nypost