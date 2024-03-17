Kyle O’Reilly commenta il suo ritorno sul ring | “Mi sento fortunato”

Kyle O’Reilly

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
Kyle O’Reilly commenta il suo ritorno sul ring: “Mi sento fortunato” (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) A distanza di quasi due anni dall’ultima volta, Kyle O’Reilly è tornato a lottare sul ring e lo ha fatto in occasione dell’episodio di Collision di stanotte. Un serio infortunio al collo ha messo a rischio la sua carriera, ma alla fine il canadese è riuscito a tornare sul quadrato ottenendo un vittoria contro Bryan Keith, il quale non ha mancato di prendere di mira il collo dell’avversario. Poi nel post match ha commentato il suo ritorno in azione. Kyle di nuovo in azione Dopo la sua vittoria ai danni di Bryan Keith ieri notte a Collision, Kyle O’Reilly ha commentato il suo ritorno sul ring con queste parole: “Mi sono ricordato quanto sia doloroso essere un wrestler, quanto faccia male il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • Kyle O Reilly

    Vittoria pesantissima per <Strong>RoderickStrong> Strong che, dopo una dura battaglia, piega la resistenza di Orange Cassidy e diventa il nuovo International Championship. Ma non è stata assolutamente ... (zonawrestling)

  • Kyle O Reilly

    Vittoria pesantissima per <Strong>RoderickStrong> Strong che, dopo una dura battaglia, piega la resistenza di Orange Cassidy e diventa il nuovo International Championship. Ma non è stata assolutamente ... (zonawrestling)

6 Ups & 3 Downs From AEW Collision (March 16 - Results & Review) - Collision marked Kyle O'Reilly's first match since wrestling Jon Moxley on the 8 June 2022 edition of Dynamite. He spend almost two full years on the shelf due to a serious neck injury, and recently ...whatculture

Kyle O'Reilly: I'm A Really Lucky Guy, I Get A Chance To Do This Again - Kyle O'Reilly comments on his first match since 2022. On the March 16th edition of AEW Collision, O'Reilly returned to in ring competition, facing off with Bryan Keith in singles action. O'Reilly ...fightful

AEW Collision: Kyle O'Reilly Wins First Match Back in Over Two Years - On AEW Collision live from Ottawa, Canadian born wrestler Kyle O'Reilly competed in his first match back in almost two years. O'Reilly was sidelined after a neck fusion surgery went horribly wrong. He ...comicbook

Video di Tendenza
Video Kyle O’Reilly
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.