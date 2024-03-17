Judas Priest | da oggi disponibile in fisco e in digitale “INVINCIBLE SHIELD”

Judas Priest

Judas Priest: da oggi disponibile in fisco e in digitale “INVINCIBLE SHIELD” (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) L’attesa è finalmente finita! Da venerdì 8 marzo, è disponibile in versione fisica e digitale il nuovo attesissimo album “INVINCIBLE SHIELD” della band icona mondiale dell’heavy metal Judas Priest! L’album è disponibile nei seguenti formati fisici: Standard CD con 11 brani , Deluxe CD con 14 brani, Standard CD con 11 brani e cover alternativa (esclusiva Amazon), 2LP vinile nero 180 grammi , 2LP vinile rosso 180 grammi, 2LP vinile fucsia 180 grammi (esclusiva Discoteca Laziale), 2LP vinile blu 180 grammi (esclusiva Feltrinelli), 2LP picture disc (esclusiva Sony Music Italy Store), 2LP vinile nero 180 grammi con cover alternativa (esclusiva Sony Music Italy Store). L’album è stato anticipato da quattro brani, “Panic Attack“, “Trial By Fire“, “Crown Of Horns” e “The ...
