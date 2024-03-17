Judas Priest | da oggi disponibile in fisco e in digitale “INVINCIBLE SHIELD”

Judas Priest and Saxon live in Dublin review: Kings of heavy metal roll back the years in thundering fashion - Singer Rob Halford is now 72. With his bald pate and candyfloss white beard, he resembles the head of one of the Greek gods you find in the British Museum or a statue on Easter Island. Not many ...irishtimes

Judas Priest have just scored their highest charting album ever with Invincible Sheield - Judas Priest’s new album Invincible Shield has trounced British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Firepower in the UK charts ...loudersound

“That was it for me, a rock god lead guitarist playing on it”: how Metallica’s Kirk Hammett helped a dance classic to come full circle - The pioneering dance duo Orbital have rock to thank for their biggest ever hit. The brothers were at the beginning of their career when they decided to write a song in defence of Judas Priest, who had ...yahoo