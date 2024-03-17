I Wet Floors tornano con “The One” (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024)
. La giovane rock band marchigiana Wet Floors torna con “The One”, una rock ballad che dà voce e conforto a chi sta passando un periodo difficile. Andiamo a saperne di più.
“The One” dei Wet Floors
Dopo l’esordio con “Prima o poi” dello scorso gennaio, la giovane rock band marchigiana Wet Floors torna con il nuovo singolo “The One”.
“The One” è una rock ballad intima e riflessiva che nella seconda parte si apre e prende la carica rock che contraddistingue i poco più che ventenni artisti.
Il suo messaggio testimonia ulteriormente il percorso di crescita e maturazione musicale intrapreso dal progetto:
"È un brano che parla di quella persona a cui guardiamo e su cui possiamo contare sempre nella nostra vita. Spesso non viene mai detto ciò che si vorrebbe e questa canzone è nata per dar voce e conforto a tutti coloro che
