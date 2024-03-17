Non importa il periodo, c’è sempre aria di novità e cambiamento nel fashion system. Debutti in passerella, campagne moda sorprendenti per setting, protagonisti e ispirazione, sfilate e tendenze ... (amica)
Dopo New York, Londra e Milano, adesso tocca alla Paris Fashion Week. Questa settimana abbiamo assistito ai sensazionali show parigini, abbiamo potuto conoscere da vicino la nuova direzione creativa ... (amica)
A Milano non si parla d’altro che della fashion Week e del suo calendario fittissimo di sfilate, mostre, presentazioni ed eventi. Questa settimana abbiamo assistito a show sensazionali, abbiamo ... (amica)
I fashion moments più virali della settimana - Dal red carpet vintage degli Oscar al documentario su Sabato De Sarno, ecco le novità più chiacchierate degli ultimi giorni ...amica
NYFW 2024: All The Best Street Style From The Spring ’24 Shows - Spread the loveNew York fashion Week 2024 has once again dazzled the fashion world, not just on the runways but also on the streets. The Spring ’24 shows brought together a blend of high fashion ...thetechedvocate
Priyanka Chopra, In A Contemporary Blush Pink Pre-Draped Saree, Is A Sight For The Sore Eyes, Watch Video - Priyanka Chopra is in India, and the actress has decided to slay some stunning fashion moments. The actress travelled to Mumbai for a premium brand event and was also seen at the Ambani residence ...msn