Highlights Swiatek-Sakkari 6-4 6-0 | finale Wta 1000 Indian Wells 2024 VIDEO

Fonte : sportface
Highlights Swiatek-Sakkari 6-4 6-0, finale Wta 1000 Indian Wells 2024 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Swiatek-Sakkari, incontro valevole per la finale del WTA 1000 di Indian Wells 2024. Dura un set la resistenza della sfavorita, poi la numero uno al mondo domina nel secondo parziale, chiudendo l’incontro con il punteggio di 6-4 6-0. Per la seconda volta trionfa a Indian Wells la polacca, che conquista l’ottavo WTA 1000 della carriera. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Iga Swiatek v Marta Kostyuk | BNP Paribas Open | SF 1 | Match Highlights | WTA 1000 - Highlights from the semifinal match between Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk on Day 9 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California ...supersport

Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari in action at the unofficial fifth tennis major - Everything you need to know about Indian Wells as Carlos Alcaraz bids to retain mens singles title; watch over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis ...skysports

Indian Wells Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, live streaming details - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face the ninth seeded Maria Sakkari in the title clash of Indian Wells Open 2024. Their meeting is a rematch of the 2022 final in the same tournament.khelnow

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights Swiatek
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.