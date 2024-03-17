AEW | Julia Hart difende il Titolo TBS contro Trish Adora

AEW Julia

AEW: Julia Hart difende il Titolo TBS contro Trish Adora (Di domenica 17 marzo 2024) Julia Hart continua il suo regno come Campionessa TBS, vincendo contro Trish Adora nell’ultimo episodio di AEW Collision, tenutosi ieri sera al Canadian Tire Centre di Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. La sfidante ha dato tutto per conquistare il suo primo Titolo nella compagnia, ma non è riuscita a superare la solidità mostrata dalla campionessa in carica. Adora aveva scelto come stipulazione che la perdente non potesse essere presente a bordo ring durante il match per i Titoli Mondiali di Coppia della AEW, che si sarebbe svolto più tardi quella stessa serata. Hart ha inizialmente giocato con la sua avversaria, ma ben presto Adora è riuscita a intrappolarla in una serie di prese di sottomissione. Julia ha lasciato ...
