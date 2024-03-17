AEW | Julia Hart difende il Titolo TBS contro Trish Adora

Negli scorsi giorni vi abbiamo parlato della situazione infortuni in AEW, con la campionessa TBS Julia Hart e il campione ROH Pure Wheeler Yuta assenti da metà gennaio. Non ci sono nuove ... (zonawrestling)
Nella giornata di ieri vi abbiamo riportato dell’infortunio occorso a Jeff Hardy nel corso dei tapings di Rampage a causa di una shooting star press non perfettamente eseguita da Sammy ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte, poco prima della messa in onda di AEW Collision, Tony Khan ha annunciato un nuovo match per l’ultimo PPV dell’anno, AEW Worlds End, dove sarà in palio il titolo TBS. Julia Hart e ... (aewuniverse)
Tag team street fight announced for next AEW Rampage - A street fight has been added to the next AEW Rampage. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale will meet Julia Hart and Skye Blue on Rampage, which will air immediately after Wednesday’s Dynamite due to ...f4wonline
AEW World Tag Team Tournament Report, Collision 3/16/2024 - On Saturday's "Collision," the AEW World Tag Team Tournament kicked off with a bang as the first of two "wild card" matches took place in the main event.msn
Big Upset Takes Place On AEW Collision, New Match For Next Week’s Rampage - During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Julia Hart and Skye Blue will be teaming up to face off against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight match ...ewrestlingnews