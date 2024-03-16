Zodiac | come finisce il film di Fincher sul killer dello Zodiaco

Zodiac, come finisce il film di Fincher sul killer dello Zodiaco (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) 07Zodiac, il film diretto da David Fincher, finisce con Micheal Mageau (Jimmi Simpson), il ragazzo scampato alla furia di Zodiac che osserva delle foto segnaletiche. Tra queste compare  il viso di Arthur Leigh Allen ( John Lynch) che Mike indica proprio il serial killer che nel 1969 aveva sparato a lui e alla ragazza che era in sua compagnia. Da qui inizia la spiegazione di ciò che segue dopo la sua individuazione. Tutta la vicenda, che è ispirata a fatti realmente accaduti, prende il via  durante la notte del 4 luglio del 1969. Qui Mike e Darlene si appartano in un parcheggio di un parco isolato. Molto presto, però, vengono raggiunti da un auto dalla quale scende un uomo con una torcia. Make crede si tratti del controllo da parte di un poliziotto ma, all’improvviso, lo sconosciuto ...
