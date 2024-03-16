WWE | Triple H sarebbe propenso a ‘inviare’ i propri wrestler nelle indies

(Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Nella giornata di ieri è stata annunciata la prossima presenza di Shayna Baszler a Bloodsport X per il prossimo 4 aprile. L’evento è prodotto dalla GCW, una federazione indipendente, perciò i fan della WWE sono rimasti sorpresi nel sapere che unadella compagnia prenderà parte a un evento non prodotto dalla compagnia di appartenenza, visto che in passato eventi del genere erano molto rari o addirittura impossibili. In un aggiornamento postato da F4WOnline, Dave Meltzer ha dichiarato che la decisione di mandare la Baszler a Bloodsport è arrivata direttamente dal CCO della WWE,H. A quanto pare, The Game avrebbe un’opinione diversa rispetto al suo predecessore (Vince McMahon) riguardo alla partecipazione deia eventi indipendenti: lo scorso gennaio, Charlie Dempsey di NXT aveva ...

Sebbene le performance sul ring di Will Ospreay non siano un mistero, in molti sono rimasti piacevolmente sorpresi di vedere la sua personalità anche col microfono, come si è visto a Dynamite: ... (zonawrestling)

Backstage Update On WWE Allowing Shayna Baszler To Work Bloodsport X Event For GCW

New details have emerged on the thought process behind WWE allowing Shayna Baszler to work a GCW show in April.wrestlinginc

Triple H Held Responsible for Revolutionary Change at WWE Ahead of WrestleMania XL: Triple H has changed a lot of the company culture in WWE ever since he rose to power. He has made decisions that Vince McMahon wouldn’t have approved during his reign. Recently, a female wrestler from ...msn

Stone Cold Steve Austin Hypes '3:16 Day' as WWE Fans Celebrate Iconic Legend: Pro wrestling fans celebrated WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on Saturday in observance of what has become something of an annual holiday in ...bleacherreport