WWE | Damage CTRL attacca Bayley nel main event di Smackdown!

WWE Damage

WWE: Damage CTRL attacca Bayley nel main event di Smackdown! (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Bayley, una volta leader carismatica della fazione Damage CTRL, si trova ora isolata, costretta ad affrontare da sola le minacce poste dalle sue ex compagne di squadra. Questo conflitto interno è stato al centro dell’attenzione nell’ultimo episodio di Smackdown. Il main event della serata ha visto Bayley affrontare la sua precedente alleata, Dakota Kai. Nonostante per settimane quest’ultima avesse dato l’impressione di stare al fianco di Bayley, ha poi tradito la sua fiducia due settimane fa, schierandosi con le altre membri di Damage CTRL. Sin dall’inizio del loro incontro, la vincitrice del Women’s Royal Rumble 2024, ha dovuto lottare contro il netto svantaggio numerico. Il momento decisivo dell’incontro è ...
