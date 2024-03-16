WWE: Becky Lynch sarà in visita alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, Liv Morgan ha reso pan per focaccia a Becky Lynch, interrompendo l’incontro tra The Man e Nia Jax. Questa tensione crescente ha portato il management a ... (zonawrestling)
Elimination Chamber ci ha consegnato due certezze in merito alla categoria femminile di RAW, Rhea Ripley è la campionessa e Becky Lynch la sua prossima sfidante per WrestleMania XL. Le due ... (zonawrestling)
Lo scorso venerdì a SmackDown abbiamo visto la vincitrice della Royal Rumble 2024 Bayley scegliere IYO SKY come campionessa da sfidare a WrestleMania, tutto ciò ha lasciato quindi un vuoto per ... (zonawrestling)
Becky Lynch visiterà la Casa Bianca nel giorno di San Patrizio insieme al Primo Ministro Irlandese Leo Varadka. La pluricampionessa WWE ha dichiarato ad Angela Barbuti del New York Post:"Sono stata in ...zonawrestling
WWE's Becky Lynch Recalls Working In A Bar, Studying Acting In Chicago: WWE star "The Man" Becky Lynch looks back on struggling to make ends meet in New York City, and pursuing acting during a break from wrestling.msn
Becky Lynch To Visit White House Alongside Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar On St. Patrick's Day: Becky Lynch is headed to the White House. Becky Lynch is set to visit the White House on St. Patrick's Day. Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadka will also attend. “I got invited to the White House, ...fightful