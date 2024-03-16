(Di sabato 16 marzo 2024)visiterà laneldi Saninsieme al Primo Ministro Irlandese Leo Varadka. La pluricampionessa WWE ha dichiarato ad Angela Barbuti del New York Post:“Sono stata invitata nellaperché considerata un tesoro nazionale per l’Irlanda.una grande celebrazione per il nostro paese e ne farò parte anch’io.” L’appuntamento è previsto per domenica, ilprecedente l’episodio di RAW in cuiaffronterà Nia Jax in un Last Woman Standing match.

WWE: Becky Lynch sarà in visita alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio

