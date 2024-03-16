WWE | Becky Lynch andrà alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio

(Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Domani sarà il 17 marzo e negli USA questo è unmolto sentito: il St.Patrick’s Day, infatti, è un’istituzione in America vista la folta presenza di persone di discendenza irlandese. Tra gli irlandesi che ormai vivono stabilmente negli USA c’è anche The Man,, che da anni è una colonna portante della WWE. L’ex campionessa femminile, che a WrestleMania XL sfiderà Rhea Ripley per il titolo mondiale, avrà domani un grandissimo onore: andareospite del Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Tramite un inserzione postata sul sito del New York Post,ha annunciato che domani sarà:“Sono stata invitata...

