WWE | Becky Lynch andrà alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio

WWE: Becky Lynch sarà in visita alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio
Becky Lynch visiterà la Casa Bianca nel giorno di San Patrizio insieme al Primo Ministro Irlandese Leo Varadka. La pluricampionessa WWE ha dichiarato ad Angela Barbuti del New York ... (zonawrestling)
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Raw, Liv Morgan ha reso pan per focaccia a Becky Lynch, interrompendo l’incontro tra The Man e Nia Jax. Questa tensione crescente ha portato il management a ... (zonawrestling)
Elimination Chamber ci ha consegnato due certezze in merito alla categoria femminile di RAW, Rhea Ripley è la campionessa e Becky Lynch la sua prossima sfidante per WrestleMania XL. Le due ... (zonawrestling)
WWE WrestleMania 40 match card: 10 matches, what to know three weeks ahead of event
WrestleMania is a few weeks away, but the match card is taking shape so far with 10 matches set to take place.sports.yahoo
WWE: Becky Lynch sarà in visita alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio: Becky Lynch visiterà la Casa Bianca nel giorno di San Patrizio insieme al Primo Ministro Irlandese Leo Varadka. La pluricampionessa WWE ha dichiarato ad Angela Barbuti del New York Post:"Sono stata in ...zonawrestling
WWE's Becky Lynch Recalls Working In A Bar, Studying Acting In Chicago: WWE star "The Man" Becky Lynch looks back on struggling to make ends meet in New York City, and pursuing acting during a break from wrestling.msn