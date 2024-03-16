WWE | Becky Lynch andrà alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio

WWE Becky

WWE: Becky Lynch andrà alla Casa Bianca per il giorno di San Patrizio (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Domani sarà il 17 marzo e negli USA questo è un giorno molto sentito: il St.Patrick’s Day, infatti, è un’istituzione in America vista la folta presenza di persone di discendenza irlandese. Tra gli irlandesi che ormai vivono stabilmente negli USA c’è anche The Man, Becky Lynch, che da anni è una colonna portante della WWE. L’ex campionessa femminile, che a WrestleMania XL sfiderà Rhea Ripley per il titolo mondiale, avrà domani un grandissimo onore: andare alla Casa Bianca ospite del Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Tramite un inserzione postata sul sito del New York Post, Becky Lynch ha annunciato che domani sarà alla Casa Bianca:“Sono stata invitata alla Casa ...
