Wpath files, l’orrore delle chat dei medici che deridono i pazienti trans pentiti (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Roma, 16 mar – La World Professional Association for transgender Health (Wpath) si presenta come una “organizzazione interdisciplinare professionale ed educativa dedicata alla salute dei transgender” ed è considerata delle associazioni più influenti e autorevoli in questo campo. Ma alcuni documenti interni mettono in dubbio il loro comportamento e ne rivelano il volto nascosto. I Wpath files I documenti e le chat interne diffusi dalla Ong di Michael Schellenberg sono rapidamente diventati un caso, tanto da meritarsi il nome di Wpath files. Rappresentano uno sguardo nel baratro dietro il velo dell’ideologia Lgbt. Tra interventi chirurgici effettuati senza vero consenso e terapie farmacologiche somministrate senza tenere conto dei ...
