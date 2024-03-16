Wpath files | l’orrore delle chat dei medici che deridono i pazienti trans pentiti

Gender Medicine Needs To Stop Treating Young Patients Like Guinea Pigs | Opinion

In the gender medicine world, so-called "experts" say there is consensus in support of the prolific use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.newsweek

Wpath report shows transgender medicine is neither scientific nor medical: Mia Hughes, a researcher at Environmental Progress, has released a 250-page report following the revelation of leaked files from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (Wpath). It ...villagenews

Rita Panahi: Australia’s gender agenda should cause shame: One of the greatest medical scandals of our time is unfolding in the Western world and yet in Australia doctors are carrying on delivering so-called “gender affirming care” to confused children and ...heraldsun.au