WhatsApp reintroduce lo swipe per spostarsi tra le schede | anticipato dalla beta

WhatsApp su Android torna indietro e reintroduce una funzione apprezzata dagli utenti!

Possibile passo indietro di WhatsApp su Android. In particolare, la nota app di messaggistica, con la versione beta 2.23.19.10, aveva implementato la possibilità di scorrere tra le schede: l'obiettivo ...informazione

Man Utd must drop three players to ruin Jurgen Klopp's dream Liverpool farewell: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has some big decisions to make in a must-win FA Cup quarter-final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.express.co.uk

Rachel Reeves accused of not knowing how state pension works: Rachel Reeves has been accused of not knowing how the state pension works after a spat with Jeremy Hunt on social media. The Chancellor claimed Ms Reeves was “scaremongering” in a post on X, formerly ...telegraph.co.uk