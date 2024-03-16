Teen Titans | in produzione un live action sui giovani supereroi DC

(Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Un filmdedicato ai, le controparti adolescenziali dei più famosiDC, è ufficialmente in sviluppo nell’ambito del nuovo DCU di James Gunn; la sceneggiatura del film è stato affidata ad Ana Nogueira, già autrice di Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. Ad annunciare in esclusiva la notizia è The Hollywood Reporter, che non riporta altri dettagli sull’imminente nuovo tassello dell’universo condiviso di casa Warner. Ividero la luce nei primi anni ’60, con un roster formato da Robin, Aqualad, Wonder Girl, Kid Flash e altri; a circa vent’anni dopo risale il primo decisivo reboot, per opera di George Perez e Marv Wolfman, che inseriscono nel team nuovi personaggi, come Cyborg, Boy Beast o Starfire, da allora rimasti pilastri indiscussi ...

