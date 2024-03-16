Race for Glory – Audi vs Lancia | la storia vera di Cesare Fiorio rivista da Riccardo Scamarcio

Race for

Race for Glory – Audi vs Lancia, la storia vera di Cesare Fiorio rivista da Riccardo Scamarcio (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) "Il nostro è un film artigianale, che punta all'emozione e all'umanità". Stefano Mordini, Riccardo Scamarcio e Volker Bruch raccontano Race for Glory nella nostra video intervista. Un rombo di motori, ed eccoci nel 1983. Un anno speciale, unico. L'anno d'oro del rally, l'anno della rivoluzione analogica portata avanti da Cesare Fiorio, team manager di Lancia che, con le sue intuizioni, ribaltò ogni paradigma superando l'egemonia tedesca dell'Audi. Questa storia ha dato l'ispirazione a Race for Glory - Audi vs Lancia diretto da Stefano Mordini e scritto insieme a Filippo Bologna e Riccardo Scamarcio. Lo stesso Scamarcio ...
Race for Glory: trama, cast, recensione film Scamarcio

    Una sorta di western danese di fine Settecento intenso, cupo e violento. Una vera storia di successo italiano nel mondo del rally del 1983. Infine, un dramma attuale su una vedova giordana che si ... (amica)

    Andrea Ascolese Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia. Dal 14 marzo 2024 è in tutte le sale cinematografiche italiane “Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia”, il nuovo film di Stefano Mordini dopo aver ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)

    Se un alieno cadesse sulla terra e volesse vedere i film italiani ora nei cinema temiamo non crederebbe ai suoi occhi e alle sue antenne. A seguire la recensione dei tre titoli in sala che ... (ilfattoquotidiano)

