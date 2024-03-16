Race for Glory | Audi vs Lancia | la storia vera che ha ispirato il film

Race for

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, la storia vera che ha ispirato il film (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Il film Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, con Riccardo Scamarcio tra i protagonisti, è basato sull’epica vittoria della Lancia 037 al Campionato del Mondo di Rally del 1983. Al centro della narrazione, la partnership tra Cesare Fiorio e il pilota tedesco Walter Röhrl, che hanno portato la Lancia alla vittoria finale al Rally di Sanremo del 1983, suggellando così una delle più grandi imprese nella storia dello sport automobilistico. Il film racconta la storia del Campionato del Mondo di Rally del 1983, in cui la Lancia 037 si è trovata a fronteggiare un avversario di gran lunga più tecnologicamente avanzato. Sotto la guida di Cesare Fiorio, la squadra Lancia ha dimostrato che con ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

Race for glory - Audi vs. Lancia: la nostra recensione - Quattroruote.it

  • Race for

    "Il nostro è un film artigianale, che punta all'emozione e all'umanità". Stefano Mordini, Riccardo Scamarcio e Volker Bruch raccontano Race for Glory nella nostra video intervista. Un rombo di ... (movieplayer)

  • Race for

    Una sorta di western danese di fine Settecento intenso, cupo e violento. Una vera storia di successo italiano nel mondo del rally del 1983. Infine, un dramma attuale su una vedova giordana che si ... (amica)

  • Race for

    Andrea Ascolese Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia. Dal 14 marzo 2024 è in tutte le sale cinematografiche italiane “Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia”, il nuovo film di Stefano Mordini dopo aver ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)

Damon Hill raises Red Bull ‘motivation’ concerns after dominant F1 2024 start

Damon Hill says that while Red Bull will "feel great" following their mighty start to F1 2024, it is not a good source of "motivation".planetf1

NHL playoff standings: Who wins the second East wild card: Six teams are within five points, as no one has yet gapped the field. Who wins it Plus, full playoff projections, draft lottery standings and more.espn

No dreams but hard work for Leverkusen's treble chance, says Alonso: Reports speak of Alonso considering leaving when success can be achieved in Leverkusen. Bayern Munich seems to enjoy an advantage in the Race for the Spaniard, while the Liverpool job is seen as more ...china.cn

Video di Tendenza

Video Race for
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.