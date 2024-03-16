Queen Unseen | la mostra che porta i fan dietro le quinte delle tournée di Freddie Mercury e soci

Queen Unseen

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

Fonte : gqitalia
Queen Unseen, la mostra che porta i fan dietro le quinte delle tournée di Freddie Mercury e soci (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Peter Hince inizia a lavorare come roadie per i Queen nel 1975 - proprio mentre stanno finendo di registrare il quarto disco, A Night at the Opera - nel 1977, essendosi guadagnato la loro fiducia, comincia a fotografarli e resterà con la band fino al 1986, l'anno dell’ultimo concerto con Freddie Mercury. Non male per uno che all’inizio non era nemmeno convinto: «Quando li ho ascoltati per la prima volta, ho pensato: "Che branco di idioti, non ce la faranno mai". Avevo proprio ragione...». Da quel periodo intenso e travolgente Hince tirerà fuori due libri, in cui proverà a raccontare con immagini e parole il dietro le quinte della leggendaria rock band britannica: Queen Unseen: My Life with the Greatest Rock Band of the 20th Century (2011) e Queen ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

Le sorprese di Queen Unseen, la mostra che svela i backstage delle tournée di Mercury e soci

  • Queen Unseen

    Fan e appassionati sono già in fermento per l’arrivo a Milano, presso la Fondazione Luciana Matalon, in Foro Buonaparte 67, della tappa lombarda del tour europeo della mostra – evento Queen UNSEEN | ... (aleph-tales)

  • Queen Unseen

    Fan e appassionati sono già in fermento per l’arrivo a Milano, presso la Fondazione Luciana Matalon, in Foro Buonaparte 67, della tappa lombarda del tour europeo della mostra – evento Queen UNSEEN | ... (aleph-tales)

  • Queen Unseen

    biglietti omaggio per la mostra evento QUEEN UNSEEN - Peter Hince, alla scoperta di Freddie Mercury e dei QUEEN tra memorabiliua, costumi di scena, video e omaggi. Dall'8 dicembre 2023 al 4 febbraio ... (movieplayer)

Queen Camilla leans on friends to lead slimmed down royal family

British monarchy boosted in troubled times by Queen's willingness to lead from the front in absence of King Charles ...thenationalnews

The 'Spicy Spanish Sausage' became the sixth Queen eliminated from Drag Race UK vs. the World: And on the topic of the much feted 'UK Alliance', which would have seen the UK Queens save each other from elimination, the drag performer said: "Our conversations were more for the cameras but we ...hellomagazine

Alia Bhatt turns 31; Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Soni Razdan, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on ‘Queen of everyone’s heart’: Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday, and the actress has been showered with love and blessings from her family members ...glamsham

Video di Tendenza

Video Queen Unseen
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.