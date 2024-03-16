Queen Unseen | la mostra che porta i fan dietro le quinte delle tournée di Freddie Mercury e soci

(Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Peter Hince inizia a lavorare come roadie per inel 1975 - proprio mentre stanno finendo di registrare il quarto disco, A Night at the Opera - nel 1977, essendosi guadagnato la loro fiducia, comincia a fotografarli e resterà con la band fino al 1986, l'anno dell’ultimo concerto con. Non male per uno che all’inizio non era nemmeno convinto: «Quando li ho ascoltati per la prima volta, ho pensato: "Che branco di idioti, non ce la faranno mai". Avevo proprio ragione...». Da quel periodo intenso e travolgente Hince tirerà fuori due libri, in cui proverà a raccontare con immagini e parole illedella leggendaria rock band britannica:: My Life with the Greatest Rock Band of the 20th Century (2011) e...

Queen Camilla leans on friends to lead slimmed down royal family

British monarchy boosted in troubled times by Queen's willingness to lead from the front in absence of King Charles ...thenationalnews

The 'Spicy Spanish Sausage' became the sixth Queen eliminated from Drag Race UK vs. the World: And on the topic of the much feted 'UK Alliance', which would have seen the UK Queens save each other from elimination, the drag performer said: "Our conversations were more for the cameras but we ...hellomagazine

Alia Bhatt turns 31; Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Soni Razdan, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on ‘Queen of everyone’s heart’: Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday, and the actress has been showered with love and blessings from her family members ...glamsham