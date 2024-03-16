Planet of Lana | svelata la data d’uscita su PS5 e Nintendo Switch

Planet of Lana ha una data su PS4, PS5 e Switch! Preordinatelo ora per risparmiare

Thunderful e Wishfully hanno annunciato la data di lancio delle versioni PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch di Planet of Lana, con tanto di offerta pre-lancio.everyeye

'Planet Of Lana' Comes To Nintendo Switch And PlayStation In April - Trailer: Planet Of Lana is a puzzle adventure with a hand-painted art style, companion-based gameplay, and an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. A young girl and her loyal friend ...worthplaying

