Planet of Lana | svelata la data d’uscita su PS5 e Nintendo Switch

Planet Lana

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Planet of Lana: svelata la data d’uscita su PS5 e Nintendo Switch (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Tramite X (ex Twitter), Thunderful e Wishfully hanno annunciato la data d’uscita di Planet of Lana su PS5, PS4 e Nintendo Switch: scopriamo insieme tutti i dettagli in questo articolo dedicato Nelle scorse ore, Thunderful Games e Wishfully, rispettivamente publisher e sviluppatore di Planet of Lana, hanno annunciato, tramite Twitter, l’arrivo del gioco anche su PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch a partire dal prossimo 16 aprile. Originariamente disponibile, da maggio 2023, su Xbox Series X S, Xbox One e PC (anche su Game Pass), Planet of Lana vede come protagonista la giovane Lana su un misterioso pianeta. Tuttavia, quando un’opprimente forza meccanica invade il pianeta, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Planet of Lana: data d'uscita ufficiale su PC e Xbox svelata da un nuovo trailer

  • Planet Lana

    Thunderful Games e Wishfully hanno annunciato la data d’uscita di Planet of Lana per PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch, rivelando che l’acclamato platform narrativo farà il suo debutto su queste ... (game-experience)

Planet of Lana ha una data su PS4, PS5 e Switch! Preordinatelo ora per risparmiare

Thunderful e Wishfully hanno annunciato la data di lancio delle versioni PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch di Planet of Lana, con tanto di offerta pre-lancio.everyeye

'Planet Of Lana' Comes To Nintendo Switch And PlayStation In April - Trailer: Planet Of Lana is a puzzle adventure with a hand-painted art style, companion-based gameplay, and an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. A young girl and her loyal friend ...worthplaying

Planet of Lana: annunciata la data di uscita su PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch: Planet of Lana arriverà su PS5, PS4 e Nintendo Switch nel giro di un mese, ecco la data di uscita ufficiale annunciata da Thunderful Games.multiplayer

Video di Tendenza

Video Planet Lana
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.