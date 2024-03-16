Golf | Wyndham Clark vola via al Players Championship 2024 Francesco Molinari supera bene il taglio

Golf Wyndham

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
Golf: Wyndham Clark vola via al Players Championship 2024. Francesco Molinari supera bene il taglio (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Sospeso (ma lo si può praticamente dare per concluso) nella notte il secondo giro al Players Championship in quel di Bay Hill. E, per il momento, la vetta se la tiene Wyndham Clark, stavolta da solo. Il campione in carica dello US Open non concede alcuno sconto, ripete il -7 di ieri e vola da solo al comando a -14 con otto birdie e un bogey. Seconda posizione per Xander Schauffele e il canadese Nick Taylor a -10, in virtù dei rispettivi -3 e -4. Buoni segnali anche da Matt Fitzpatrick: l’inglese è quarto a -9 insieme al piuttosto sorprendente Maverick McNealy. Golf, terzetto delle meraviglie in testa dopo il primo giro al The Players. Molinari lotta per passare il taglio Per quanto riguarda il gruppo dei sesti a -8, vi si trovano il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Golf: Wyndham Clark vola via al Players Championship 2024. Francesco Molinari supera bene il taglio

  • Golf Wyndham

    Il PGA Tour è stato costretto ad accorciare a 54 buche l’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, torneo andato in scena nel weekend sul percorso californiano di Pebble Beach dove una vera e propria tempesta ... (sportface)

  • Golf Wyndham

    Le pessime condizioni climatiche che interessano in queste ore alcune zone della California hanno costretto gli organizzatori dell’AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am dapprima a posticipare l’ultimo round ... (oasport)

  • Golf Wyndham

    Il calciomercato invernale non riguarda soltanto il calcio ma anche il Golf: i protagonisti, però, sono sempre gli stessi, ovvero gli arabi. Dopo essersi assicurata Jon Rahm, la LIV Golf 2024, la ... (sportface)

Golf: Wyndham Clark vola via al Players Championship 2024. Francesco Molinari supera bene il taglio

Sospeso (ma lo si può praticamente dare per concluso) nella notte il secondo giro al Players Championship in quel di Bay Hill. E, per il momento, la vetta se la tiene Wyndham Clark, stavolta da solo.oasport

Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Moves Up on Day 2 at the 50th Players Championship: Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa was the only one of four former Cal Golfers with a productive second-round performance at the 50th Players Championship on Friday. Morikawa shot a 3-under 69 at ...si

Wyndham Clark has four-stroke lead heading into Players Championship weekend: If you watched Wyndham Clark win the U.S. Open last June, hadn’t heard much about him before that and pegged him as a one-and-done, flash-in-the-pan story, you may want to reconsider that thought. The ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Golf Wyndham
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.