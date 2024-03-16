Food for profit al Cinema Arsenale

(Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Pisa, 16 marzo 2024 - Il dibattutissimo "for" della giornalista Giulia Innocenzi e Pablo D'Ambrosi approda in prima visione aldi Pisa. Il film-documentario sull'industria della carne verrà trasmesso da venerdì 22 a giovedì 28 marzo, con una serata evento: venerdì 22 marzo alle proiezioni delle 18.30 e alle 20.30 sarà presente in sala Lorenzo Mineo (Eumans) per incontrare il pubblico e verrà proiettato un intervento videoregistrato di Giulia Innocenzi. Per l'occasione saranno presenti anche Greenpeace Gruppo Locale Pisa e Legambiente Pisa. I biglietti sono già in vendita sul sito delo alla biglietteria. Il film mostra per la prima volta il filo sottile che lega l'industria della carne, la lobby e il potere politico. Innocenzi e D'Ambrosi ci guidano in un viaggio ...

CAIRNS, Australia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research suggests farming python s Could offer a viable alternative to conventional livestock in parts of the world where the challenges of ... (liberoquotidiano)

Ask A Nutrition Professional: What Are The Harmful Effects Of Sugar

Expert opinion from Howard E. Lewine M.D. Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 40 years of experience · USA Large studies have found links between added sugars and common chronic ...msn

Gaza truce efforts revived as first sea aid unloaded: Efforts towards a truce in the Israel-Hamas war appeared to rekindle yesterday after a new proposal from the Palestinian militant group which also called for more aid into Gaza, where the first Food ...thedailystar

10 Must-Try Dinners for Your Week!: We've put together a bunch of dinners that make eating an experience to remember. They're all about bold and lively flav ...msn