Food for profit al Cinema Arsenale

Fonte : lanazione
Food for profit al Cinema Arsenale (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Pisa, 16 marzo 2024 - Il dibattutissimo "Food for profit" della giornalista Giulia Innocenzi e Pablo D'Ambrosi approda in prima visione al Cinema Arsenale di Pisa. Il film-documentario sull'industria della carne verrà trasmesso da venerdì 22 a giovedì 28 marzo, con una serata evento: venerdì 22 marzo alle proiezioni delle 18.30 e alle 20.30 sarà presente in sala Lorenzo Mineo (Eumans) per incontrare il pubblico e verrà proiettato un intervento videoregistrato di Giulia Innocenzi. Per l'occasione saranno presenti anche Greenpeace Gruppo Locale Pisa e Legambiente Pisa. I biglietti sono già in vendita sul sito del Cinema o alla biglietteria.  Il film mostra per la prima volta il filo sottile che lega l'industria della carne, la lobby e il potere politico. Innocenzi e D'Ambrosi ci guidano in un viaggio ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione

Food for profit al Cinema Arsenale - Pisa

  • Food for

    CAIRNS, Australia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research suggests farming pythons Could offer a viable alternative to conventional livestock in parts of the world where the challenges of ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Food for

    di Sara D’Alessandro Forbes premia Simone Fracassi con L’Oscar dell’eccellenza. Il magazine più famoso al mondo, noto per le sue classifiche e gli approfondimenti su temi di cultura economica, ... (lanazione)

  • Food for

    Il guru delle televendite ora si dà alla cucina. Casa Mastrota è il nuovo programma su Food Network (canale 33) che ha come protagonista Giorgio Mastrota, volto televisivo famoso soprattutto per le ... (gamberorosso)

Ask A Nutrition Professional: What Are The Harmful Effects Of Sugar

Expert opinion from Howard E. Lewine M.D. Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 40 years of experience · USA Large studies have found links between added sugars and common chronic ...msn

Gaza truce efforts revived as first sea aid unloaded: Efforts towards a truce in the Israel-Hamas war appeared to rekindle yesterday after a new proposal from the Palestinian militant group which also called for more aid into Gaza, where the first Food ...thedailystar

10 Must-Try Dinners for Your Week!: We've put together a bunch of dinners that make eating an experience to remember. They're all about bold and lively flav ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Food for
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.