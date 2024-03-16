Final Girl | gli horror movie da giocare

Final Girl

Final Girl: gli horror movie da giocare (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Vestire i panni di un’eroina solitaria e sconfiggere il serial killer di turno. Questo è Final Girl un gioco da tavolo solitario ispirato ai film horror degli anni ‘80 e ‘90 che propone tantissime combinazioni di scenari, serial killer e differenti protagonisti per una esperienza adrenalinica e divertente. Dopo il successo dell’edizione internazionale ora arriva in Italia la stagione 1 completa e in italiano grazie a Raven. Ogni partita vi trasporterà in un vortice di suspense, strategia e sopravvivenza, in cui ogni mossa può essere l’ultima, per un’esperienza ludica in cui il confine tra cacciatore e preda si sfuma. Solo l’astuzia, il coraggio e un pizzico di fortuna determineranno chi sopravviverà fino all’alba. La mente vola subito ai classici del cinema degli anni ‘80, da Venerdì 13 a Nightmare, fino a Terminator. Senza ...
