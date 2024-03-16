Burnley-Brentford (sabato 16 marzo 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
Un Brentford reduce da un tour de force durante il quale ha incontrato Liverpool, Man City, West Ham, Chelsea e Arsenal torna ad un impegno abbordabile contro un Burnley che non vince dal 23 ... (infobetting)
Il Turf Moor sarà teatro di un’intrigante battaglia nella parte bassa della Premier League sabato 16 marzo pomeriggio, quando il Burnley affronterà il Brentford. I Clarets hanno sprecato un ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Basta un gol di Pedro Porro a dieci minuti dalla fine al Tottenham per superare il terzo turno di FA Cup 2023/2024 al termine di una partita molto combattuta contro il Burnley. Al Tottenham Hotspur ... (sportface)
