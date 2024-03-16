Billy Guyton | prima vittima accertata di CTE nel mondo del Rugby | aveva 33 anni

Billy Guyton, prima vittima accertata di CTE nel mondo del Rugby, aveva 33 anni (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) Billy Guyton, giocatore professionista della squadra di Rugby Auckland Blues, è stato riconosciuto come la prima vittima di CTE, una malattia degenerativa del cervello causata da forti traumi alla testa e più comune in alcuni ambienti sportivi, in cui è previsto un contatto fisico violento tra giocatori. La conferma della diagnosi è giunta dopo che L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
