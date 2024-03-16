Billy Guyton | prima vittima accertata di CTE nel mondo del Rugby | aveva 33 anni

Rugby player diagnosed with brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head

Billy Guyton, a rugby player, diagnosed posthumously with CTE. Research on CTE risks, symptoms, and prevention in sports like rugby ongoing. Guyton's case highlights the importance of head injury ...timesofindia.indiatimes

Billy Guyton è il primo giocatore di rugby morto di Cte: AGI - Un giocatore professionista di rugby neozelandese morto l'anno scorso a 33 anni è la prima vittima accertata di encefalopatia traumatica cronica - nota come Cte, una malattia degenerativa del ce ...msn

Professional rugby player first in NZ diagnosed with brain disease CTE: Former Auckland Blues and New Zealand Maori representative scrum-half Billy Guyton was determined to have been suffering from CTE after his family donated his brain to the University of Auckland's ...bssnews