Another End è un film che lascia senza fiato (Di sabato 16 marzo 2024) «Another End è un film che pone tantissime domande che rimangono senza risposta e lo trovo bello. Una delle cose che amato di più del progetto è proprio che riflette su una serie di questioni filosofiche e di sfide per l’umanità». Gael García Bernal è il protagonista maschile del nuovo film dell’italiano Piero Messina, Another End, in arrivo nei cinema il 21 marzo, dopo essere passato in concorso all’ultima edizione della Berlinale. Un film a metà tra fantascienza e love story. Con un finale sorprendente Siamo in un futuro non meglio specificato nel quale esiste una tecnologia (a sentire Elon Musk neanche tanto futuribile) che permette di fare il download dei ricordi e della coscienza di una persona morta e di trasferire il tutto nella mente di qualcun altro. Obiettivo? Secondo la ...
