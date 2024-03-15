Xbox Series X | offerta Mediaworld a un prezzo stracciato!

Xbox Series

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Xbox Series X: offerta Mediaworld a un prezzo stracciato! (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Se vuoi iniziare ad entrare nel mondo della next gen, questo è il momento migliore per farlo. Su Mediaworld trovi in offerta l’Xbox Series X ad un prezzo davvero stracciato I videogiochi, una delle più grandi passioni e uno degli hobby più belli che una persona possa mai avere. Quanto è bello potersi godere una partita online con gli amici oppure godersi una bella storia in solitaria con una storia mozzafiato? In ogni caso, questo è il momento più adatto per farlo, anche con il vasto catalogo di Game Pass che ti permette di accedere a tantissimi titoli di successo. Oggi puoi farlo next gen, con l’offerta Mediaworld sull’Xbox Series X ad un prezzo davvero stracciato! Infatti oggi la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Xbox Series S: approfittate dell'offerta di Amazon per acquistarla a 269€

  • Xbox Series

    Non pochi utenti stanno segnalando la disponibilità del preload di Dragon’s Dogma 2 su Xbox Series X|S, nuovo gioco di Capcom che pare essere contraddistinto da un peso di poco meno di 70 GB sulle ... (game-experience)

  • Xbox Series

    Microsoft annuncia una Console Xbox Series X a edizione limitata ispirata a SpongeBob Microsoft ha svelato una sorpresa per gli appassionati di Xbox e SpongeBob: una Console Xbox Series X ... (windows8.myblog)

  • Xbox Series

    L’hotfix 21 per Baldur’s Gate 3 è stato rilasciato da Larian Studios. La nuova patch è disponibile per le versioni PlayStation, PC e Mac del videogioco. Le modifiche e i miglioramenti apportati da ... (game-experience)

Updating Minecraft on PC through the Xbox app might delete your worlds, Mojang warns

On March 15, Mojang released a PSA for Minecraft players, telling them not to update the sandbox game through the Xbox app on PC: "If you do, your worlds may be lost," the developer shares to its ...gamesradar

You can win an incredible Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Series X - but it doesn't actually work: Microsoft is currently running a sweepstake competition for an absolutely stunning Final Fantasy 14 -inspired console bundle that features an attractive Xbox Series X and custom Xbox Wireless ...techradar

PS5 Pro is up to three times faster for ray-tracing and has new upscaling tech says rumour: For comparison, the Xbox Series X has an average of 12 teraflops of peak FP32, while the original PlayStation 5 GPU is capable of 10.28 teraflops. As such, the 33.5 teraflops figure would be quite the ...metro.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Xbox Series
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.