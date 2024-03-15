WWE | CM Punk e Booker T sono quasi arrivati allo scontro nel backstage di NXT?

Booker T sul promo di CM Punk a Raw: "Stavolta è stato più emotivo"
Drew McIntyre è attualmente uno dei personaggi più apprezzati in WWE, nonostante il suo status di top heel sempre più accentuato. Negli ultimi mesi, l’ex WWE Champion ha portato avanti una ... (zonawrestling)
Come sappiamo CM Punk si è infortunato al tricipite durante la Royal Rumble. Per lui intervento chirurgico, parecchi mesi di stop e soprattutto niente WrestleMania 40. Il Second City Savior, ... (zonawrestling)
CM Punk ha sconvolto il mondo con il suo incredibile ritorno in WWE a Survivor Series. Da quel momento, il Best in the World ha fatto venire l’acquolina in bocca a molti fan, dati gli scontri ... (zonawrestling)
Mercedes Mone Debut Does Big Business For AEW Dynamite Ratings
Mercedes Mone’s debut sparked a ratings increase for AEW Big Business, But AEW Dynamite could have done even bigger business.forbes
CM Punk’s NXT Mystery: Behind the Scenes of Wrestling’s Most Anticipated Return: CM Punk, hailed as one of the most beloved figures in professional wrestling, recently made a highly anticipated return to WWE after a tumultuous seven-year hiatus. His comeback culminated in an ...msn
Iconic Retirement Matches in WWE History: WWE has stood as the pinnacle of professional wrestling, where talent is celebrated and legacies are forged. Throughout its illustrious history, WWE has seen numerous stars deliver unforgettable ...msn