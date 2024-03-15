WWE | CM Punk e Booker T sono quasi arrivati allo scontro nel backstage di NXT?

WWE: CM Punk e Booker T sono quasi arrivati allo scontro nel backstage di NXT? (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Ci risiamo? Come è noto CM Punk è stato licenziato dalla AEW per via dello scontro nel backstage con Jungle Boy, arrivato pochi mesi dopo quello con l’Elite. Secondo quanto raccontato da Booker T, la situazione si sarebbe -quasi- ripetuta questo martedì nel backstage di NXT. Ad alimentare l’intrigo, l’annunciatore di NXT Booker T ha affrontato la situazione durante il suo podcast, confermando la presenza di Punk e lasciando intendere uno sfiorato scontro tra i due. Booker T ha svelato il retroscena solo in modo velato, promettendo ulteriori discussioni in merito: “Ho quasi avuto un piccolo scontro con CM Punk. Internet ...
Booker T sul promo di CM Punk a Raw: "Stavolta è stato più emotivo"

