Wta Charleston | Cocciaretto vola in finale | battuta Minnen in due set

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Elisabettaapproda in, torneo WTA 125 di scena sul cemento della Carolina del Sud. La classe 2001 di Fermo, numero 60 del ranking e 4 del seeding, si è imposta in semisulla belga Greta, numero 81 Wta, in due set con il punteggio di 7-6(4) 6-1. Primo set caratterizzato da diversi break per parte, ma è brava e cinica la tennista italiana ad imporsi nel tie break. Secondo set invece senza storia, in cuiha lasciato le briciole alla sua avversaria. Inl’azzurra affronterà la vincente della seconda semitra Yafan Wang e Diana Shnaider. SportFace.

Swiatek Set To Join Exclusive 100 Weeks Club After World No. 1 Destiny Sealed

By reaching the Indian Wells final, Swiatek will virtually confirm her status as a 100-week woman at number one. She is scheduled to play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the semifinal. If she falters, then ...tennis-infinity

From humility to headlines: Navarro upsets Sabalenka in Indian Wells: No.23 Emma Navarro ousted World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open, posting the biggest win of her career by ranking.wtatennis

Italiani in campo oggi 15 marzo: a Phoenix Berrettini riprende da un set di svantaggio. A Charleston Cocciaretto insegue la finale: In attesa della super sfida Sinner-Alcaraz, sono due gli azzurri impegnati oggi nei tornei minori che si disputano durante la seconda settimana di Indian Wells ...ubitennis