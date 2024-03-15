Wolves-Bournemouth posticipata: il motivo (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Tante partite rinviate nel weekend di Premier League. Non solo Arsenal-Chelsea, Crystal Palace-Newcastle e Manchester United-Sheffield, non si gioca nemmeno la partita tra Wolves e Bournemouth, sfida valida per la 29ª giornata. Si affrontano due squadre in una posizione tranquilla di classifica: il Wolves si trova al 9° posto, il Bournemouth in 13ª posizione. Non si gioca Wolves-Bournemouth Wolves-Bournemouth, partita di Premier League in programma sabato 16 marzo alle 16:00, è stata posticipata. Il motivo? Nel weekend è in programma la FA Cup e il Wolves sarà chiamato dalla partita dei quarti di finale contro il Coventry. L’appuntamento è fissato proprio per sabato 16 marzo alle ...Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu
Arsenal face brutal Premier League title fixture run-in after Champions League draw
The Gunners are set for a mammoth run in after drawing Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals and then one of Real Madrid or Manchester City in the semis ...msn
Ranking top ten Premier League signings by how much they have defied expectations: Including players tipped to flop, we have ranked the top ten signings in the Premier League that we believe have turned out better than predicted.msn
Predicting Crystal Palace's final 10 Premier League matches: We have predicted the results of each of Crystal Palace's final Premier League matches and come up with a potential final league position.thisislocallondon.co.uk
Video di Tendenza
Video Wolves BournemouthVideo Wolves Bournemouth