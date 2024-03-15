TNA | Nic Nemeth avrà finalmente la sua occasione World Title match annunciato per Rebellion

TNA: Nic Nemeth avrà finalmente la sua occasione. World Title match annunciato per Rebellion (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Ebbene si, Nic Nemeth avrà finalmente la sua occasione titolata anche in TNA. Dopo aver conquistato il titolo Global ai danni di David Finlay in NJPW, il 20 aprile per il PPV Rebellion, l’ex Dolph Ziggler della WWE se la vedrà in un one on one contro Moose. L’obiettivo sarà quello di superare l’avversario per agguantare il titolo massimo della compagnia, il TNA World Championship. BREAKING: Following the conclusion of #TNAiMPACT, @milanmiracle has made it OFFICIAL – @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA World Championship against @NicTNemeth at #Rebellion on April 20 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Palms in Las Vegas. TICKETS: pic.twitter.com/kLnO6gj6UY— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024
Nic Nemeth vs Moose si farà a TNA Rebellion 2024

