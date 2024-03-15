TNA | Nic Nemeth avrà finalmente la sua occasione World Title match annunciato per Rebellion

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Ebbene si, Nicla suatitolata anche in TNA. Dopo aver conquistato il titolo Global ai danni di David Finlay in NJPW, il 20 aprile per il PPV, l’ex Dolph Ziggler della WWE se la vedrà in un one on one contro Moose. L’obiettivo sarà quello di superare l’avversario per agguantare il titolo massimo della compagnia, il TNAChampionship. BREAKING: Following the conclusion of #TNAiMPACT, @milanmiracle has made it OFFICIAL – @TheMooseNation will defend the TNAChampionship against @NicTat #on April 20 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Palms in Las Vegas. TICKETS: pic.twitter.com/kLnO6gj6UY— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024

