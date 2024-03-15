The Undertow | Jamie Dornan interpreterà due gemelli nella serie tv Netflix

The Undertow, Jamie Dornan interpreterà due gemelli nella serie tv Netflix (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Jamie Dornan è pronto a conquistare il pubblico interpretando due gemelli in The Undertow, nuova serie tv noir targata Netflix, secondo quanto riferito in esclusiva da Variety. Basata sulla serie televisiva “Twin” della Nordisk Film Production AS, creata da Kristoffer Metcalfe, “The Undertow” vedrà Dornan nei panni dei fratelli gemelli Adam e Lee. Il cast includerà anche talenti come Mackenzie Davis (“Station Eleven”, “Blade Runner 2049”), Iain De Caestecker (“The Winter King”, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) e Gary Lewis (“Vigil”, “Gang of New York”). La sinossi ufficiale della serie descrive la storia come segue: “Soffocata da un matrimonio senza amore con Adam (interpretato da Dornan), la ...
