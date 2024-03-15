The Undertow | Jamie Dornan interpreterà due gemelli nella serie tv Netflix

Jamie Dornan interpreterà due gemelli in The Undertow, nuovo crime drama di Netflix
Netflix ha annunciato la produzione della nuova serie The Undertow in cui l'attore Jamie Dornan avrà il doppio ruolo di due gemelli. Jamie Dornan sarà il protagonista di una nuova serie prodotta per ... (movieplayer)
Holly Willoughby to host Netflix series with Bear Grylls following This Morning exit
Holly Willoughby is to present a Netflix show in which adventurer Bear Grylls hunts down celebrities in the jungle. The action-packed reality competition, which will be presented by the former This ...standard.co.uk
Jamie Dornan interpreterà due gemelli in The Undertow, nuovo crime drama di Netflix: La nuova serie si basa su un format della tv norvegese. Nel cast anche Mackenzie Davis e Iain De Caestecker.comingsoon
Major Hollywood actor to star alongside Glasgow star: A major Hollywood actor is set to star alongside a Glasgow icon as part of a new Netflix film . 50 Shades of Grey star, Jamie Dornan, will soon appear on screen with Iain De Caestecker for their new ...glasgowtimes.co.uk